Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.99

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 103696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

