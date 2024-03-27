Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFG opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

