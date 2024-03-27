Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

