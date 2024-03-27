Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,391. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

