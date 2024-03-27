Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,453. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.