Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 440 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,128.09. 98,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,078. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,064.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $986.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $819.70 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

