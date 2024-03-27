Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.93. 1,628,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

