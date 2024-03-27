Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.83. The company had a trading volume of 231,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average is $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $284.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

