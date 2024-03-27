Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 181,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $175.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.