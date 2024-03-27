Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. 483,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

