Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.77. 869,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,943. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

