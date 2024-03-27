Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.94. 4,645,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.90 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

