Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock remained flat at $57.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,158,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $57.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

