Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,392. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

