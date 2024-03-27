Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $722.0 million-$732.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.4 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

