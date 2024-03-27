Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Lowered to $63.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 385,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progress Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

