Prom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.34 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $259.38 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $14.21 or 0.00020356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,458.99 or 0.99485598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012574 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00148222 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.70099076 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,824,867.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.