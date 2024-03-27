Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $268.05 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.92 or 0.00020322 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $268.05 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

