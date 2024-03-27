Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUUF remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

