ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

