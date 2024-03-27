Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

