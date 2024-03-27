Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $445,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

