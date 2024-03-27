Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.45.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.78%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

