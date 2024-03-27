Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.