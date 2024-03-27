Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreased by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 7,400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

