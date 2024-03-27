Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Increased by Analyst

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.