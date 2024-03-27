Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $178.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.02. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

