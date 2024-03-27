Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $27,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 84.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 646,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

