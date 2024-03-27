QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 7.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.20. 4,321,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,130,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

