QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $749.63 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $149,969.96 and approximately $749.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00024347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,326.64 or 1.00013931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00148391 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125694 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,377.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

