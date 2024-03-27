Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

SQSP stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,543,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,543,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,988 shares of company stock worth $11,947,435. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

