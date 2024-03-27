Real Estate Investors Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

Shares of LON:RLE opened at GBX 33.03 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3,325.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.99.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

About Real Estate Investors

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.