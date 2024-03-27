Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 194.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of O opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

