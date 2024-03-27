Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. 6,673,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

