Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $965.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

