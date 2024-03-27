Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RELX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 109,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.