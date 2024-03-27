Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154.10 Million

Request (REQ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $173.18 million and approximately $154.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00024074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,020.24 or 0.99887456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00147092 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.19119944 USD and is up 29.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $158,427,105.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

