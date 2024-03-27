Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $224.85 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

