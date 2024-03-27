Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

