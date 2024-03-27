Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 40,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

