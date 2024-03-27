RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 4.7% Higher

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.97 and last traded at $299.78. Approximately 223,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 507,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.08.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.