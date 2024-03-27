Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 431,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

