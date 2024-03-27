Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 5.1%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.30. 54,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 84,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $304,030.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,165,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,461,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $304,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,165,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,461,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,748 shares of company stock worth $2,545,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

