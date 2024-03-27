Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.65. 8,973,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,943,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.2 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
