RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 7,843,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817,875. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.