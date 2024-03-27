RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average is $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.