Robert Brock Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00.
PBL traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.97. 14,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$21.94 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
