Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

