Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 14,811,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,608,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

