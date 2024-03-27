Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.55

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 11503101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

